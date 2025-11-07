Google Merchant Center Creative Content Section

Google added a new navigation button to Google Merchant Center labeled "Creative Content." I believe this is where you access Product Studio or parts of it, and all your videos and assets for your Merchant Center campaigns.

This was spotted by Casey Gill who posted about it on LinkedIn - she wrote, "Video assets in new Google Merchant Center 'Creative Content' addition. This feature aims to enhance brand profiles and product listings across Google's paid AND organic placements. They'll also automatically appear in Google Ads asset library for linked accounts. If it's rolled out in your account, find it under Creative content > Video assets (directly under Product Studio)."

Here is her screenshot:

As you can see, the screenshot says:

Introducing Video assets in Creative content: Google has surfaced your brand and product videos to help you engage more customers and increase conversions. Engage more customers and increase conversions with your videos on Google. In Video assets, Google brings together videos from your website and social channels as well as those generated by Al. You can manage how your videos are shown across Google in organic search results, your ad campaigns, and on your brand profile.

"One of the coolest features I'm most excited about is the ability to map the videos to product listings. There's also the ability to use AI-powered product mapping from your YouTube channel," Casie added.

Do you see this? I see it mentioned in the updated help documentation.

