Google Definitions Box Tests Swapping In AI Overviews

Google Dictionary

Google is testing replacing the definitions box in the search results with AI Overviews. I am personally able to replicate this but this was posted in Reddit a couple of months ago - I didn't think it was new, but yea, this is been an ongoing test for some time.

Here is a side-by-side of a definition in Google Search powered by AI Overviews versus its normal system:

Google Definition Ai Overview

Here it is on desktop as an AI Overview:

Google Definition Ai Overview Desktop

Here it is on desktop as it normally is:

Google Definition Normal Desktop

I spotted this on Tech Issues Today via @glenngabe.

I am pretty confident someone sent this to me earlier, I just can't find my coverage.

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

