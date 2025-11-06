Google is testing replacing the definitions box in the search results with AI Overviews. I am personally able to replicate this but this was posted in Reddit a couple of months ago - I didn't think it was new, but yea, this is been an ongoing test for some time.

Here is a side-by-side of a definition in Google Search powered by AI Overviews versus its normal system:

Here it is on desktop as an AI Overview:

Here it is on desktop as it normally is:

I spotted this on Tech Issues Today via @glenngabe.

I am pretty confident someone sent this to me earlier, I just can't find my coverage.

