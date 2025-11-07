Daily Search Forum Recap: November 7, 2025

Nov 7, 2025 - 10:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads now uses your PMax campaigns for Waze ads. Google also expanded channel performance reporting to all PMax campaign users. Google Finance added a ton of new AI features. Google Merchant Center has new preferred audience targeting for promotions. Google Merchant Center also added a new content creative section. Google Discover has numerous ongoing tests. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 7, 2025

Nov 7, 2025 - 10:01 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Drops Search Features, Tests AI Mode Responses, Ad Click Trickery & More

Nov 7, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

New Google Merchant Center Preferred Audience Targeting For Promotions

Nov 7, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Performance Max Gains Waze Ads & Channel Performance Reporting

Nov 7, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Finance Gets Live Audio, Instant Transcripts & AI Insights

Nov 7, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Adds Creative Content Section

Nov 7, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Drops Search Features, Tests AI Mode Responses, Ad Click Trickery & More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.