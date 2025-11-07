Google announced it has added Waze ads inventory to Performance Max for store goals campaigns and Channel performance reporting is now available in all Performance Max campaigns in Google Ads.

Google said Waze ads inventory is now in Performance Max for store goals campaigns. This allows businesses to appear as a 'Promoted Places in Navigation' pin on a user's map. For U.S. advertisers using PMax for store goals, these ads are now fully available.

Performance Max will automatically use your existing assets to optimize for Store Visits, Store Sales, or Local Actions Directions.

Google said, "we are planning to expand Waze inventory to additional markets beyond the U.S. in 2026."

Of course, not all are happy Google is lumping Waze ads here...

Plus, Google said "Channel performance reporting is now available in all Performance Max campaigns." In the coming week, Google said you should be able to get specific reporting on search partners and access the channel performance report via manager accounts (MCC).

