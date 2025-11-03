Google & Bing Are Indexing Grokipedia - AI Generated Wikipedia / Encyclopedia

Nov 3, 2025
Filed Under Google

Grokipedia

Grokipedia, an AI-generated online encyclopedia launched a week ago with over 800,000 AI-generated pages, and both Google and Bing have already indexed hundreds, if not thousands, of those AI-generated pages.

Grokipedia officially launched on October 27, 2025 and is labeled version 0.1 with 885,279 at the time I wrote this article. Wikipedia, which is the human powered online encyclopedia has over 7 million pages in comparison. But trust me, Grokipedia will grow fast, super fast, since AI is generating the content.

And Google and Bing are eating those Grokipedia pages up. In a week, both Google and Bing have indexed hundreds, if not thousands of those pages.

Google has over 400 pages so far:

Grokipedia Site Command Google

Bing has over 400 pages indexed as well, as far as I can tell. Bing no longer shows the number of pages indexed in this case. But I clicked through until I couldn't paginate anymore.

Martin Jeffrey posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "Grokipedia just launched with 900,000 AI-generated pages, and they're already showing up in Google. Google has been absolutely hammering sites for "scaled content abuse" this year. Sites with way less AI content have gotten manual actions and completely tanked."

Glenn Gabe posted early on with this news:

Yep, this is something to watch for sure...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

 



