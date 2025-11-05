Google Reviews Updates Services Summary Box

Nov 5, 2025
Google Maps

Google Review Stars

Google is testing an update to the reviews services summary box. We know Google does ask for services attributes and other attributes from both the business owner and reviewers but this review box seems newish.

This was spotted by SEO Mada on X who wrote, "Google reviews is inserting this Service section, and I am pretty sure it's inserting the "Great Price | $100-200."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Reviews Services Section

I asked a number of local SEOs and most said it was new including Mike Blumenthal, Tim Capper and others.

Joy Hawkins explained "(see services attributes section) - not new but they might be on more categories before that didn't have them."

That being said, something is a bit new with this reviews box and I figured I'd document it.

Forum discussion at X.

 

