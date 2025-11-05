Google added a new promotion method in Google Merchant Center for Top-performing products. This lets you just promote your best performing products in Google Shopping and Google Search.

This addition was spotted by Emmanuel Flossie who wrote about it on his blog and on LinkedIn - he said, "Google just launched a new feature for promotions in Google Merchant Center, anyone want to target top performing products?"

"Google has now introduced a more strategic option: you can choose to apply your promotion only to your top-performing products, rather than all products or specific product filters," he added.

Here is a screenshot of this:

He also posted a more detailed video walkthrough:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.