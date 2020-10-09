Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Indexing Bugs Status, Web Stories In Google Discover, Bing Changes Logo & Name

This week, I posted the monthly Google Webmaster Report, catch up quick there. Google shared more details on the canonicalization issue and mobile-indexing issues, including progress reports. Google did say they will annotate the Search Console reports for those issues. Web Stories are now on Google Discover, towards the top, and Google published policies, best practices and more examples in its search docs. Gary Illyes did a deep dive on how the Caffeine indexing system works. Danny Sullivan did a deep dive on how search autocomplete predictions work. Bing launched its intelligent answers in over 100 languages. Google My Business is testing a preview call history feature, the ability to use video integration services for customers and it also reduced the video upload size by 25MB. Google Ads launched new reporting tools and features, and also removed some location reporting. Bing launched its new brand named Microsoft Bing, using the Microsoft logo in some places and a new curbed Bing logo in other places. Bing is testing favicon in snippets when you hover over the snippet. Google is testing a box to filter mentions by keywords, it is testing a bolder black search bar border and bubbles around the search tools. Finally, the House Judiciary Subcommittee came down really hard on Google and Apple, Amazon and Facebook this week. That was the past week in search at the Search Engine Roundtable. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

