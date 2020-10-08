Web Stories On Google Discover Are Towards The Top Of The Page

When Google announced that Web Stories will be shown on the Google Discover feed, the announcement said the Stories carousel will be "at the top of Discover." But it is not at the top, it is towards the top as Vamsee Jasti from Google clarified.

Vamsee said on Twitter after folks like Glenn Gabe noticed it is not at the top of the page, he said "It's "towards" the top of the feed depending on quite a few factors. It won't be always @ 1."

I looked myself and I never see it at the top number one spot in the Google Discover feed.

Great. It's "towards" the top of the feed depending on quite a few factors. It won't be always @ 1. — Vamsee Jasti (@vamseeJasti) October 7, 2020

Here is an example:

It is still high up on the page but definitely not at the top of the page. I guess it can potentially show at the top top of the page, but I do not yet see it there.

