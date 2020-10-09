Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Indexing Bugs Status, Web Stories In Google Discover, Bing Changes Logo & Name
This week, I posted the monthly Google Webmaster Report, catch up quick there. Google shared more details on the canonicalization issue and mobile-indexing issues...
- Bing Tests Mouse Over Favicons In Search Result Snippets
This is a cute user interface test from Bing, where when you hover your mouse cursor over the title of a search result snippet, it then shows the favicon of the site on the left of that title.
- Google Tests Bolder Black Border Around Search Bar
Google has been busy with tests in the past 24-hours or so, here is another. This one is a bold black border around the search bar. Shalom Goodman shared some photos of this in action on Twitter but I cannot replicate it.
- Google Search Tests See Results That Mention Filter Box
Google Search is testing a new search feature that lets you filter the search results by pages that also mention specific words. Google adds a box to the right of the search results page that lets you check off those words and then Google will highlight those results on the search results page.
- Google Explains How Autocomplete Predictions Work
Danny Sullivan from Google posted another big how does search work piece on the Google blog. This one was named how Google autocomplete predictions are generated. And yes, it explains how those autocomplete search suggestions and predictions work.
- Google My Business Online Classes With Zoom Integration
A month ago we reported that Google My Business is adding video conferencing integration to "connect in real-time, with video." Well, it seems we are now seeing more details about that now in Google My Business, where some businesses can offer online classes via Zoom and other video integration services.
- Google Tests Bubble Design For Search Tools Bar
Google is testing using the bubble design for the search tool bar. The search tool bar is what is by the search bar, that let's you filter your search results by search vertical, like Google News, Google Images, Google Maps and more.
- Google Sent Virtual Unconference Mugs To Some Contributors
Some of you might not know but that Google Virtual Unconference event from a couple of months ago was not just run by Googlers, but also a number of Google Product Experts. Google has sent those who
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Going to do a thread of who would play the roles of some of my favorite SEO people. I'll start with myself, don't @ me. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee https://t.co/Uhy6gVkz9a, Don Rhoades on Twitter
- Disclaimer: This is not an ad for coffee ☕️😆 In ep. 7 of Search Off the Record podcast 🎙️, @methode @JohnMu & @g33konaut spill the beans on Caffeine - Google's indexing system, discuss GIF SEO & more! Have a, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- How are you all dealing with "Core Web Vitals" and Adsense?, WebmasterWorld
- No, we don't use regional codes with hreflang., John Mueller on Twitter
- Sure, you can do that. Anytime you Post your content in multiple places they can, and often do, rank individually., John Mueller on Twitter
- Unless you're Amazon, I wouldn't assume that you can just reuse the same thing and you'll rank like Amazon. Large sites do good and bad things, they don't apply to all other sites., John Mueller on Twitter
- Court Documents Show Google Hands Over Keyword Searches, WebmasterWorld
- If you syndicate your content, we may index and show both versions. You're ultimately competing with yourself in search. That's not a penalty, that's how search works. Sometimes you r, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Yelp introduces new ‘business accused of racist behavior’ consumer alert
- SEOs say bias, discrimination are bigger problem within the industry than their companies [Report]
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Why Google Analytics Behavior is Underrated Data, Rubicom Digital
- How To Install Google Analytics On Web Stories, Cypress North
Industry & Business
- Google is giving data to police based on search keywords, court docs show, CNET
- Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says, Reuters
- Labor Board Accuses Google Contractor of Violating Union Rights, New York Times
- Google Moving Ahead With Revised Downtown SJ Development, NBC Bay Area
Local & Maps
- This researcher is tracking COVID with help from Google, Google Blog
- Plan Your Route Privately: DuckDuckGo Now Has Driving & Walking Directions, DuckDuckGo
Mobile & Voice
- Android's new Sound Notifications will alert you to 'critical sounds' around you, CNET
- Google Assistant finally works with some third-party apps, Engadget
- Google opens Assistant Smart Displays to education apps, 9to5Google
SEO
- 3 Types of Pillar Page (and How They Help With Ranking), SEM Rush
- How to Succeed in Enterprise SEO, Ahrefs
- What Are Core Web Vitals and Why Do They Matter to User Experience?, BruceClay
- SEO Is Not an On/Off Switch — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
PPC
- 3 Tips For Testing Ad Copy During COVID-19, Metric Theory
Search Features
- How Google autocomplete predictions are generated, Google Blog
Other Search