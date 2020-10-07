Google Ads New Reporting For Insights, Trends, Growth Opportunities & More

Google Ads launched a boat load of new reports and features yesterday at Advertising Week. New features include new reporting and features around Google Ads.

A beta for the new Insights page in Google Ads will be rolling out in the coming months. Get custom insights tailored for your business, including search trends that help you find product or service categories where consumer interest is growing the most.

Here are screen shots of these reports:

Google is also testing Performance Max campaigns, a new way to buy ads across all of Google's inventory.

1. Customer reach: Performance Max campaigns will complement your keyword-based Search campaigns, and be the most complete solution to help you drive conversions and revenue by unifying Google’s ad inventory.

2. Performance towards your business goals: Over time, you’ll be able to choose from multiple marketing objectives like online sales, new customer acquisition, and offline sales. For the first time, you’ll also be able to drive new leads across Google from one campaign. Machine learning will automatically optimize for your most valuable customers across channels.

3. New reporting and insights: Get a deeper understanding of how machine learning is working for your business, such as which audiences and creative asset combinations are performing the best. Performance Max campaigns will also be included in the new Insights page to help you understand what’s driving changes in your performance.

4. New campaign inputs: While automation helps you drive better results, your expertise and knowledge of your business can improve how machine learning performs. Speed up the campaign learning process by specifying which audiences are most likely to convert. Combine these inputs with value rules to indicate which conversions are worth the most to your business based on characteristics like audience, location and device.

Google launched even more, you can view it all on this blog post.

Forum discussion at Twitter.