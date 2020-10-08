Google Ads Simplified Locations Report Hiding Some Location Data

Ginny Marvin broke down the issues with the new location data report in Google Ads. She said on Twitter "Simplified strikes again -- what the Google Ads Locations report does and doesn't show now." Here is what is up and what you need to know.

Ginny explained that "Google has consolidated Locations reporting into one report." Specifically the old geographic and user location reports are not in one report. There are now drop downs for "targeted locations" that show performance of the locations you're targeting and "matched locations" that show the locations matched based on either the user's physical location or location of interest.

Ginny explained that the way you go about seeing the user location of "New York" now is no longer available in this report. Ginny said you will have to create a custom report in Report Editor.

Hence where simplified strikes again in Google Ads:

No worries, Ginny gives you step by step instructions on how to do this in her SEL piece.

Navah Hopkins calls this unethical:

Bryant Garvin says this is obfuscation not simplification:

