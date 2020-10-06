Bing Now Microsoft Bing With Curved Logo

After a couple of months of testing, Microsoft made it official and rebranded Bing to Microsoft Bing. Bing also has this new curved logo it is sporting, which it began testing in April of this year.

If you go to Bing.com, you will see the Microsoft Bing name and Microsoft logo. Microsoft wrote "that's why starting today, you will see a shift in product to Microsoft Bing, which reflects the continued integration of our search experiences across the Microsoft family."

Here is what it looks like:

MicrosoftBing.com redirects to Bing.com right now.

It is a bit weird to see the new Bing curved logo used as a favicon and for social media purposes but the Microsoft Bing name with the Microsoft logo used on Bing.com. They should just stick with one version, no?

