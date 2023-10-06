Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google October Core & Spam Update, October 1st Update, Assistant With Bard & Much More

This week, we had Google officially release another core update, the October 2023 core update. Also, a day before Google started to roll out the October 2023 spam update. We also had an unconfirmed Google algorithm update start on October 1st. Last night, Google also had indexing or serving issues with new content. Google teased the new Assistant with Bard, which will come out in a few months. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report this week. Google said it does not delete queries and replace them with better-monetized ones. Google has a big issue with obituary spam. Google posted a helpful document on why Discover traffic may change. Bing launched DALL-E 3 for image generation, and it works well now. Google Screened Local Service Ads now show unique advertisers on page load. Google Keyword Planner no longer forecasting individual and ad group keywords. Google tests “ask your own” under the people also ask. Google is testing a new hotel snippet carousel. Bing knowledge panels have learned more cards. Bing is also testing video chapters. Bing shows the number of visits to search ads per month. Bing is testing ads in the trending with Bing carousel. You can now edit your social profiles on Google Business Profiles. Google Business Profiles bulk data had data changes. Apple Business Connect added peer group benchmarks. Bing Webmaster Tools updated its colors to its darker blue. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

