Bing Knowledge Panels With Learn More Cards

Oct 4, 2023
Bing seems to be testing added "learn more" cards under the knowledge panel within the search results. The learn more cards are in a carousel format that you can slide through to learn more about the topic from third-party websites.

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath on X (click to enlarge):

Bing Knowledge Panel Learn More Cards

Shameem shared more screenshots and before and after shots in these posts:

Again, I cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.

