Google seems to be testing a new hotel search result snippet. The search result snippet shows a carousel of hotel cards under the main snippet. These cards can be swiped through to see various hotel options listed on the website.

This was spotted by Kovi and they posted this screenshot on X:

new serp item-carousel? for hotels in this case @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/g8e4LUwXUj — kovi search (@KoviSearch) October 2, 2023

