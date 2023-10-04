Bing Webmaster Tools Updated Colors To Darker Bing Blue

When Microsoft Bing announced its new features a couple of weeks ago, including the updated Bing Webmaster Tools performance reports, it also went ahead and updated the colors of the top bar from the old light blue Bing colors to the new darker blue Bing colors.

Fabrice Canel from the Bing team posted about it on X saying, "Did you spot the difference in Bing webmaster tools recently? We changed its colors to align with our Bing brand and make it more sleek and modern." "Ready for era of AI in SEO?" he asked.

I am not sure if most of you noticed, but here is his screenshot of the before and after:

Old:

New:

Here is his post on X:

Did you spot the difference in Bing webmaster tools recently? We changed its colors to align with our Bing brand and make it more sleek and modern. Ready for era of AI in SEO? pic.twitter.com/iXtnbtZWcP — Fabrice Canel (@facan) October 4, 2023

Small but notable change.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: I used Bing DALL-E for this image, not MidJourney.