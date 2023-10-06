Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google shocked us by releasing the October 2023 core update, only 6 weeks after the last core update and during the October 2023 spam update. Google had a massive indexing issue last night, it is now resolved. The Google Keyword Planner forecasting is now limited more. Bing is testing video chapters for video search results. Google Business Profiles now lets everyone edit their social profile links. Bing is testing ads within trending with Bing carousels. And I published the weekly SEO video recap - check it out.

