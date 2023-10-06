Daily Search Forum Recap: October 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google shocked us by releasing the October 2023 core update, only 6 weeks after the last core update and during the October 2023 spam update. Google had a massive indexing issue last night, it is now resolved. The Google Keyword Planner forecasting is now limited more. Bing is testing video chapters for video search results. Google Business Profiles now lets everyone edit their social profile links. Bing is testing ads within trending with Bing carousels. And I published the weekly SEO video recap - check it out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google October 2023 Core Update Rolling Out
Google is now also rolling out the October 2023 core update. This is happening while Google is rolling out the October 2023 spam update and only weeks after Google finished rolling out the August 2023 core update. Also, this is weeks after the September helpful content update.
- Google Issues With Indexing & Serving New Content
Google may be having issues with indexing and serving new content within Google Search. The issues started around 2pm ET and have been sporadically happening since then. I personally have been seeing new content come up randomly but most of my queries do not show new content.
- Google Keyword Planner Stops Forecasting Individual & Ad Group Keywords
Google's Ad Liaison, Ginny Marvin, confirmed on X that Google Ads has stopped maintaining the Keyword Planner individual & ad group keyword forecasting data. She said that "few advertising were using" them, so they stopped forecasting this data as of the summer.
- Bing Search Tests Video Chapters Key Moments
Bing Search is testing showing video chapters for video search results. This is similar to the Google Search key moments feature that has been out for a while.
- You Can Now Edit Your Social Profiles In Google Business Profiles
Several weeks ago some businesses were seeing that they could edit their social profiles within Google Business Profiles. But most businesses did not have access to this feature. Now it seems to be rolling out to all businesses.
- Bing Search Trending Carousel With Embedded Ads
Bing Search may sometimes show a "Trending in Bing" carousel at the top of the search results. That carousel shows alternative search refinements based on your previous query but it also can contain ads.
- New GooglePlex Google Store Opening October 12th
A new Google Store is opening up at the GooglePlex, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. It is opening in about week on October 12th.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google October Core & Spam Update, October 1st Update, Assistant With Bard & Much More
This week, we had Google officially release another core update, the October 2023 core update. Also, a day before Google started to roll out the October 2023 spam update. We also had an unconfirmed Google algorithm update start on October 1st...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Bing Updates Thread Here's a thread of some recent @Bing updates that caught my eye in the past few months., Shameem Adhikarath on X
- More evidence coming to light regarding Google hands-on manipulating ad costs. It's not as simple as Ad Rank or Quality Score as we've been told. It's actually more simple - Google employees turn dials to eek out every cent based on wha, Samara Hart on X
- Ran into a fascinating JS SEO quirk just now, I'm not sure where exactly it comes from:, John Mueller on Mastodon
- Are you near Zurich/Switzerland? We have ... folks from Merchant Center/Shopping, folks from SafeSearch, folks from Structured Data, a button to register, and a deadline of Monday. (and me, I'll be there too.) Sign up & join us for a Search Central Liv, John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google having issues indexing new content for the past few hours
- Reddit expands its learning hub with new features, courses and certifications
- Google search antitrust trial updates: Everything you need to know (so far)
- Google Ads, Search and Chrome bosses plotted to boost ad revenue in emails
- Google releases October 2023 broad core update
- Google Analytics 4 adds new features to improve data security and report accuracy
- Best of the Bot: Write Google RSA ads for car diagnostic services
- How to optimize for product-first results in retail Google SERPs
- Meta to charge $14 a month for ad-free Instagram and Facebook subscriptions
- How research on learning can help you understand advanced SEO concepts
- The Hagakure method for Google Ads management
- Amazon planning major AI revamp that will change the search experience
- Analysis: FAQ rich results show on 17% of Google SERPs, down from 54%
- Google unleashes October 2023 spam update
- Testing Meta’s AI-powered Advantage+ targeting: What we learned and what to expect
Other Great Search Stories:
