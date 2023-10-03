Bing DALL-E 3 Went Live Over The Weekend But It Was Painfully Slow

Microsoft launched DALL-E 3 in Bing Chat late on Friday night and went it went live, it just stalled. It took a really long time for Bing Chat to create images using DALL-E 3 after it went live. Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin announced the launch on X on Friday afternoon, saying, "Rolling out DALL-E 3 in Bing broadly - should be at a 100% by 8PM PST." He shared that image above.

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft wrote on X on Sunday, "Folks, we know DALL-E 3.0 generation right now is taking longer than normal. We expected some strong interest, but we didn't expect THAT much, especially given it's a weekend. Bringing more GPUs in, will be better soon."

I tried it on Monday late morning and it took several minutes for Bing chat to reply "Your image is taking a while to generate. Check your image creation progress at Image Creator." Here is that screenshot:

After waiting over 15 minutes, I decided to give up.

Mikhail Parakhin said on on Sunday it should be fixed within hours, but I tried it Monday and it was still painfully slow.

He then updated us this morning that the team is working on it, he said, "Yes, sorry, increased demand for DALL-E 3 strains the system. We are working on it."

However, at 5:30 am ET when I tested it, it was much faster than my tests on Monday.

Anyway, here is a bit more technical details on this:

