Google Screened LSAs Now Show Unique Advertisers On Page Load

Google's Local Service Ads (LSA), Google Screened, previously would load the same advertisers as you scrolled down the search results page. Now, Google is loading unique, different advertisers when it shows you new Google Screened LSAs.

Len Raleigh, who specializes in Local Service Ads, spotted this change this morning and posted on X saying, "Now when you scroll through Google's SERPs you will see different advertisers in "Google Screened" results on each "page". Previously, the same 2 LSA results would repeat unless you refreshed the page or initiated a new search."

He shared this screenshot, adding that this is a "small change" but an important one: