Search News Buzz Video Recap: Weak Google Helpful Content Update, Links In Search Algorithms, Google Ads Glitch & More

This week, again from Jerusalem, I spoke about this weird rollout for the Google helpful content update. It is weak and slow, but Google did release a form to submit feedback, while the update is not just yet done rolling out (at least at the time of preparing this video on Friday morning around 1 am Friday ET. Google’s John Mueller said there had been no recent search algorithms focusing on links, outside of spam algorithms. Google’s Gary Illyes said soft 404s do waste crawl budget, he also said that Google can crawl different sections of your site differently and access quality differently. Google may remove the word count from the Search Console help documents. Google is testing quick-read icons in Google Search. Google learning video structured data broke out education level by country. Google local business structured data does not support additional types for multiple listings. Google said the growth of microdata is stagnant. Google added a products section to the Google Business Profile guidelines. Did Google remove the review gating policy in Google Maps? Google is testing attribute-based reviews for Local Guides. Google Ads confirmed a big with the share and auction insights report. Google Ads has a new conversion value rules feature. Microsoft Advertising RSAs deadline was expected again. Bill Slawski's SEO By The Sea went offline but the hosting company reactivated it out of respect for the legend. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week from Jerusalem at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by BruceClay who has been doing search marketing optimization since 1996 and also has an amazing SEO training platform.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!