SiteGround Now Hosting Bill Slawski's SEO By The Sea For Free

As many of you know Bill Slawski passed away in May. But earlier this week, Bill's treasure trove of content covering search patents and more at SEOByTheSea.com went offline. The issue appeared to be that the billing was not paid, but when it was brought to the attention of the hosting company, SiteGround, they decided to reactivate the site for free.

SiteGround wrote on Twitter "We agree that the blog holds significant value for the SEO community, which is why we have reactivated the service. The site should be accessible shortly."

This is just such an amazing gesture and I doubt you'd see this type of action from many hosting companies! Thanks SiteGround for listening and acting.

We all miss you Bill!

