Microsoft Advertising RSAs Deadline Extended Again, This Time TO February 2023

Microsoft Advertising has extended the deadline to move from Expanded Text Ads to Responsive Search Ads once again. Instead of it being August 29, 2022, Microsoft is now pushing the deadline off to February 1st, 2023. This is another five months!

"For those who may still be working on the Expanded Text Ad to RSA migration, we heard your need for more time and have extended our timeline by an additional five months," Microsoft wrote.

Now, starting on February 1, 2023, RSAs will be the only search ad type that can be created or edited in standard search campaigns. With the focus of this migration being to help you efficiently drive a stronger return on investment (ROI), Expanded Text Ads will continue serving along with RSAs, but we’ll no longer support the ability to create new, or edit existing, Expanded Text Ads moving forward, Microsoft added.

Of course, Microsoft is telling everyone they should migrate sooner because it is better.

