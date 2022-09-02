Daily Search Forum Recap: September 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing dual language people also ask boxes. Google said it can crawl and access quality differently across sections of your site. Google added examples of good and bad meta descriptions. Google is testing a new explore brands feature. SiteGround reactivated the late and great Bill Slawski's SEO By The Sea after it went offline due to no payment. Plus I posted the weekly SEO video recap from Jerusalem.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Our ongoing work to support the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.