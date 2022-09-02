Daily Search Forum Recap: September 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing dual language people also ask boxes. Google said it can crawl and access quality differently across sections of your site. Google added examples of good and bad meta descriptions. Google is testing a new explore brands feature. SiteGround reactivated the late and great Bill Slawski's SEO By The Sea after it went offline due to no payment. Plus I posted the weekly SEO video recap from Jerusalem.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Weak Google Helpful Content Update, Links In Search Algorithms, Google Ads Glitch & More
This week, again from Jerusalem, I spoke about this weird rollout for the Google helpful content update. It is weak and slow, but Google did release a form to submit feedback, while the update is not just yet done rolling out (at least at the time of preparing this video on Friday morning around 1 am Friday ET. Google’s John Mueller said there
- Google Provides Examples Of How To Improve Your Meta Descriptions
Google has updated its meta descriptions help documentation to provide five examples of how to improve your meta descriptions. This was added yesterday, plus Google did some formatting updates to the page.
- Google Can Crawl Site Sections More Frequently & Determine Quality By Section
Google's Gary Illyes said on the last Search Off the Record podcast that Google can crawl certain sections of your site more frequently and also infer the quality of certain sections of your site differently.
- Dual Google People Also Ask Results In Different Languages
Google seems to be testing or launching, showing dual people also ask boxes in the Google Search results. One people also ask box is in English and, in this case, the other is in Hindi.
- SiteGround Now Hosting Bill Slawski's SEO By The Sea For Free
As many of you know Bill Slawski passed away in May. But earlier this week, Bill's treasure trove of content covering search patents and more at SEOByTheSea.com went offline. The issue appeared to be that the billing was not paid, but when it was brought to the attention of the hosting company, SiteGround, they decided to reactivate the site for free.
- Google Search Tests Explore Brands With & Without Product Images
Google is testing a search feature for more product and e-commerce features, this one is titled "explore products." The explore products feature comes with product images and without product images.
