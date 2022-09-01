Google Ads Confirms Bug With Share & Auction Insights Reporting

Sep 1, 2022
Google's AdsLiaison, Ginny Marvin, has confirmed a bug with Share and Auction Insights reporting for Google Ads Search campaigns starting on August 29th. Ginny said this is just a reporting issue and "doesn't impact ad serving or automated bidding strategies," she added on Twitter.

Google also posted the issue in the Google Ads status page with this message:

We're aware of a problem with Google Ads affecting a majority of users. We will provide an update by Sep 1, 2022, 10:00 PM UTC detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change.

This issue relates to a delay in Impression Share and Auction Insights reporting data for Search campaigns since August 29, 2022. Our teams are actively working to fix the issue. This reporting delay has no impact on ads serving or automated bidding strategies.

PPCGreg and other PPCers noticed this earlier and shared these screenshots of the issue:

