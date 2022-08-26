Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content Update Live, Search Console News, Google Ads Local Campaigns Auto-Upgrades

Google has begun rolling out the helpful content update on Thursday, August 25th. Many SEOs say they are not concerned about this update. Google also seemed to release some sort of update on August 24th. Google Search Console’s video indexing report is now live for all. Google said it will deprecate the international targeting report on September 22nd. Google has updated the core web vitals report to show URL level data for example URLs. Google’s API was not impacted by the Search Console indexing label bug. Google said the quality raters guidelines are not a collection of ranking tips. Google said don’t noindex pages with comments, instead, make sure the comments are high quality. Google added content guidelines for the education Q&A structured data. Google added a “view all business profiles” link in the web search. Google Discover now lets you hide content from a specific author. Google Ads is automatically upgrading some local campaigns to use performance max. Google Ads has no plans for new ad customizers using locations of responsive search ads. Google is testing a new local service ads user experience. Also, Google Local Service Ads is testing excluding areas. Google Maps is now notifying users when their reviews are not posted. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week from Jerusalem at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own. Join DudaCon for a 3-day online event packed with professional sessions to take your SEO game to the next level. Learn about SEO audits for conversions, Content Gap Analysis and Local SEO best practices directly from leading industry experts. (September 13-15, online)

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!