Google Ads: No Plans For Ad Customizers Using Location For Responsive Search Ads

Google's Ad Liasion, Ginny Marvin, confirmed on Twitter last week that there are no plans to add support ad customizers by using location as a signal to insert text for responsive search ads, not now and not in the near future.

Ginny Marvin wrote, "using location as a signal to insert text (aside from supported location customizers such as country, state, or city) is a known use case that we don't currently support with RSA ad customizers." "We don't have plans to build a solution for this use case in the near future," Ginny Marvin added.

The question came from Brad Geddes and here are those tweets:

Hi Brad, Using location as a signal to insert text (aside from supported location customizers such as country, state, or city) is a known use case that we don't currently support with RSA ad customizers. We don't have plans to build a solution for this use case in the near future — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 18, 2022

Here are some more tweets related to this:

To be clear, there is support for ad customizers in RSAs. More on how to create ad customizers for RSAs here: https://t.co/zpchT9INOM — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 18, 2022

Business data uploads for RSA ad customizers are available (select the "Ad customizer attributes" option under Data feeds & you'll find the template to download). Supported location customizers in RSAs include country, state, city. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 18, 2022

