Google Ads: No Plans For Ad Customizers Using Location For Responsive Search Ads

Aug 23, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's Ad Liasion, Ginny Marvin, confirmed on Twitter last week that there are no plans to add support ad customizers by using location as a signal to insert text for responsive search ads, not now and not in the near future.

Ginny Marvin wrote, "using location as a signal to insert text (aside from supported location customizers such as country, state, or city) is a known use case that we don't currently support with RSA ad customizers." "We don't have plans to build a solution for this use case in the near future," Ginny Marvin added.

The question came from Brad Geddes and here are those tweets:

Here are some more tweets related to this:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2022
 
blog comments powered by Disqus