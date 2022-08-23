Google Tests New Local Service Ads UX

Google is testing a new layout and user experience for the Local Service Ads. This interface has the local service ads on the left and when you click on one, the box expands to the right with all of the details on the business.

This was spotted by Ben Fisher who posted on Twitter saying he is "seeing LSA in a different layout today" and he said that this looks more like a local finder interface. Adding that he believes this new interface will give more exposure to Local Service Ads below the top three positions.

Here is his screenshot:

I like this user interface in general, it just looks so slick.

