Google Discover Also Let's You Hide Content From Authors

The other day we reported that Google Discover was showing the author name under the article and not the site name, for some stories. Well, Google Discover can now let you hide content from showing up based on who writes it, despite where it might be published.

Francisco Zuasti spotted this first back in July and posted it on Twitter but it was hard for me to understand because of the language. Glenn Gabe just noticed it the other day as well, in English, and posted that on Twitter.

It says "don't show content from [author name]." Here is Glenn's screenshot in English:

Super cool! Google does really know who writes what and where...

Also, a note on Google Stories in Google Discover:

Also, interesting to find some profiles with About Me info, which includes a quick bio & links to social networks (like Pinterest, Instagram, & TikTok). I just started seeing more of these in Discover recently (over the past few weeks). Not sure G's plan here, but interesting. pic.twitter.com/hd5Ou7Dujf — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 23, 2022

