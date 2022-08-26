Daily Search Forum Recap: August 26, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Helpful Content Update Live, Search Console News, Google Ads Local Campaigns Auto-Upgrades
Google has begun rolling out the helpful content update on Thursday, August 25th. Many SEOs say they are not concerned about this update. Google also seemed to release some sort of update on August 24th. Google Search Console’s video indexing report is now live for all. Google said it will deprecate the international targeting report.
- Google Business Profile Tests Captions On Business Photos
Google is testing allowing business owners to add captions or descriptions to photos they upload to their business profiles. Mike Blumenthal spotted this in a Google Business Profile Help thread and also posted about it on Twitter.
- Bing Tests People Also Ask In Carousel UX
Microsoft Bing is testing a carousel format and user experience for the people also ask. Normally we will the people also ask in a list view, but the carousel test gives you the question and answer immediately.
- Google Says Cloaking Affiliate Links Does Not Gain You Anything
Google's John Mueller was asked about the pros and cons of cloaking affiliate links. John responded on Twitter saying, "I don't think you gain anything by cloaking the affiliate links, it just adds complexity. You can use a DB-driven setup without cloaking too."
- Google Search Conversations & Discussion and Forums
Google has had these discussion carousels for the past couple of years. Now Google also spotted a "conversations" box and also a "discussions and forums" box in Google Search.
- Google Local Service Ads To Allow You To Exclude Areas
Google Local Service Ads is testing and may eventually launch a new user interface to allow businesses and advertisers to exclude their ads from showing in certain areas.
- View From Inside Of the Google NYC Outside View
Here is a different look of a view from one of the balconies at the Google New York City office. You can see a lot more by looking at the view from within the office. Pretty cool to see.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I think safe search would make that hard. Otherwise, all i can think of are bad puns, micro business guy., John Mueller on Twitter
- Given the low number of impressions, that's expected., John Mueller on Twitter
- Get clarification on misconceptions around crawl budget, answers to FAQs, and discover when you should and shouldn’t be worried about your crawl budget in the latest episode of the #SOTRPodcast. Learn from hosts, Google Search Central on Twitter
- I'm kinda thinking anyone searching for a paraphrasing tool would want a tool that paraphrases. (I'm not really sure what you want, other than, John Mueller on Twitter
- Looks like Google Tag Manager updated to now showing all Google Tags in 1 view, Collin Schmelebeck on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google adds 3 new content guidelines for Education Q&A structured data
- Google out-of-home ads available for Display and 360
- 5 ecommerce SEO trends to know for the 2022 holidays
- Google helpful content update is now rolling out
- 5 questions to evaluate any SEO training course
- Implementing an internal linking module: Should you build it or buy it?
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics Migration - 10 Steps to Success, Data Driven U
Industry & Business
- Google, Facebook and More: A Roundup of Settlements Surrounding Illinois’ Biometric Privacy Act, NBC Chicago
- A Google Assistant Exec Shares What She Looks for in Job Candidates, Business Insider
Links & Content Marketing
- Don’t Waste Your Hard-Won Content Budget on These Avoidable Mistakes, Content Marketing Institute
- Using Related Sites for Digital PR, Majestic
Local & Maps
- Google Search and Maps will now clearly label if a healthcare facility provides abortions, TechCrunch
- Waze Carpool is shutting down starting next month, 9to5Google
SEO
- A Guide to Franchise SEO, Moz
- Explained: The complex "quality" factors in SEO, DAC
- Prevent Metadata From Sabotaging Your Visibility, iPullRank
- Should I worry about crawl budget?, Search Off the Record
- YouTube Clips: What SEOs need to know, Wix SEO Hub
PPC
- How to Track and Optimize PPC for HVAC Companies?, PPC Expo
- Update on FLEDGE testing plans, Google AdSense Help
- You Can Now Target All Countries In One Google Ads Shopping Campaign, FeedArmy
Other Search
Feedback:
