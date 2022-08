Google Local Service Ads To Allow You To Exclude Areas

Google Local Service Ads is testing and may eventually launch a new user interface to allow businesses and advertisers to exclude their ads from showing in certain areas.

Ben Fisher spotted this one and posted a screenshot of this on Twitter. Ben said "LSA may roll out the ability to exclude service areas with this new layout. I know our customers are going to eat this up!"

Here is what it looks like:

This is a great feature and I hope it gets rolled out soon!

