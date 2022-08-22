Google: API Not Impacted By Search Console Indexing Label Bug

Aug 22, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Last week we reported that Google Search Console had an embarrassing bug where it was reporting pages as being indexed, when those pages were not indexed by Google Search. The good news is that the URL Inspection tool API was not impacted by this bug, Daniel Waisberg from Google confirmed.

Daniel confirmed, "It doesn't affect the URL Inspection API."

I asked this on Twitter:

Here is Daniel's response on Twitter:

As a reminder, Google fixed a bug with Google Search Console that labeled pages as being indexed when they were not indexed. Google said this bug "affected many properties". This is just a reporting bug but you will have to communicate any updates to clients if you previously shared different indexing saturation rates.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Console Video Index Report Now 100% Live
 
blog comments powered by Disqus