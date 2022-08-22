Google: API Not Impacted By Search Console Indexing Label Bug

Last week we reported that Google Search Console had an embarrassing bug where it was reporting pages as being indexed, when those pages were not indexed by Google Search. The good news is that the URL Inspection tool API was not impacted by this bug, Daniel Waisberg from Google confirmed.

Daniel confirmed, "It doesn't affect the URL Inspection API."

I asked this on Twitter:

Was the API impacted as well by this or just the web interface? cc @danielwaisberg @JohnMu — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) August 18, 2022

Here is Daniel's response on Twitter:

It doesn't affect the URL Inspection API 🎉 — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) August 18, 2022

As a reminder, Google fixed a bug with Google Search Console that labeled pages as being indexed when they were not indexed. Google said this bug "affected many properties". This is just a reporting bug but you will have to communicate any updates to clients if you previously shared different indexing saturation rates.

