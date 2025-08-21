A month ago, Google announced the Google Trends API and allowed folks to apply to gain access to the API as an alpha release. Google then told us that SEOs should not expect to be part of the first group of applicants accepted. Well, now Google is saying they will begin going through those applications and onboard the "very small" number of those they approve "around mid-September."

Daniel Waisberg from Google wrote both on X and on LinkedIn about this timeline.

He posted on LinkedIn:

It's been a month since we opened applications for the Google Trends API alpha test, and there's a LOT of interest - we're very excited! We'd like to let you know that we're now looking through the applications and selecting the initial batch of participants. We'll start onboarding testers around mid-September, but we'll start very small, so if you don't get an email from us, it might take a few more months.

He posted this on X:

WOW, there's a LOT of interest in the API 🤩 We're now looking through the applications and selecting the first batch of participants. We'll start onboarding around mid-September, but we'll start very small, so if you don't get an email from us, it might take a few more months. — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) August 21, 2025

So far, no one has access to the Google Trends API but that will change. So if any of you SEOs get approved, do let us know.

Forum discusison at X and LinkedIn.