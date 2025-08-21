Google Tests Share Icon For Search Results & AI Mode Again

Google is testing a share button and icon for the search results page again. We recently saw Google using a paperclip for this but now Google is sharing a button that says "share." Google is also doing this in the AI Mode results.

This new share icon is being tested at the top right section of the search results, next to the settings icon. It was spotted by Punit who shared this screenshot on X:

Google Search Share Icon

Brodie Clark was able to replicate it as well and shared another screenshot of it on X and SERPAlerts:

Google Search Share Icon2

This is the older version, the paperclip version:

Google Copy Link To Clipboard Link Icon Search Settings Google Search Test

Then Google is testing a share icon for the AI Mode results, I like how it says "Share public link" because all these AI chat features that offer sharing icons end up having those conversations public, and it upsets users. Google is making it clear.

Here is a screenshot of that from Sachin Patel on X:

Google Ai Mode Share Icon

Forum discussion at X.

 

