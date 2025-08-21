Google Ads Rolls Out Asset Studio (Beta)

Aug 21, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Studio

Google seems to be rolling out the Asset Studio, in beta, to some advertisers now. I believe Google announced this at Google Marketing Live a few months back, and now some advertisers are seeing it in their Google Ads accounts.

This was spotted by Govind Singh Panwar who posted on X that this feature was spotted in Google Ads "Under Tools." He said "you will find this Asset Studio where you can create, personalize your images with Google AI and manage your existing ones."

Here are his screenshots:

Google Ads Asset Studio Beta

Google Ads Asset Studio Beta2

Do you see it?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 21, 2025

Aug 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Other Search Engines

Report: OpenAI ChatGPT Sending 52% Less Referral Traffic (Do You See That?)

Aug 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Share Icon For Search Results & AI Mode Again

Aug 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Rolls Out Asset Studio (Beta)

Aug 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google To Replace Local Service Ads Badges With One Verified Badge

Aug 21, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Now In 180 Countries & Gains Agentic Features

Aug 21, 2025 - 7:15 am
Previous Story: Google To Replace Local Service Ads Badges With One Verified Badge
Next Story: Google Tests Share Icon For Search Results & AI Mode Again

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.