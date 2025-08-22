Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2025

Aug 22, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Discover has these new publisher entity pages with follow counts, latest posts and more. Google Ads is testing a label that shows how many visits the page got in the past month. Google Merchant Center panel with deals, loyalty benefit boxes and more. Google is testing moving the follow button in the knowledge panel. Google discussed what makes for a good web crawler. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2025

Aug 22, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility Check, AI Mode Expands Big Time, ChatGPT Sends Less Traffic & SPN Ad Reporting

Aug 22, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Retailer Panel Deals & Loyalty Benefits & Shopping Ads Discount Codes

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Discover Publisher Entity Pages With Follow, Social & Latest Posts

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Continues Testing X Visits In Past Month Label

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Moving Follow Button Within Knowledge Panel Menu

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility Check, AI Mode Expands Big Time, ChatGPT Sends Less Traffic & SPN Ad Reporting

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.