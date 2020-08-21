Search Buzz Video Recap: Another Google Search Ranking Glitch, Search Console Insights & Google Headers With Images

It was another exciting week in the search world, with this past Saturday kicking off yet another Google search ranking or indexing bug. John Mueller from Google would not give me more details on this issue. Google also officially confirmed the Google Search Console Insights reporting tool, which we covered a while back. Google Search Console added new reports to debug signed exchange issues in AMP. Google launched a weird feature that would show a graphical header based on your query, it was quickly removed after some adult oriented graphics turned up for some queries. Google said new sites launched on old domains do not default to mobile-first indexing. Google said keywords in the URL have minimal impact after the content on the page is indexed. Google said header tags aren’t going to make you rank better in search. Google does not want machine translated content in its search results. Most SEOs consider accessibility when doing their SEO work. Google uses a bunch fo signals for canonicalization. Google expanded its search activity cards to support shopping, jobs and recipe related results. Google My Business has a new performance report that gives you a slightly different view of your data. Google Local panels is displaying this awkward looking map. Google Ads upgraded the performance planner tool to have shared budgets, shared access and support conversion delays. Google Ads also upgraded the access controls by adding a new billing level and account owner leave. Microsoft Advertising launched version 11.28 of the Microsoft Advertising Editor this week. Bing Shopping now can show free shopping listings, but in the footer, well beneath the paid listings. And Google has promised to host a larger virtual webmaster conference at the end of this year. I need to figure out this green screen stuff, it isn’t perfect at all. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

