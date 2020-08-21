Poll: Most SEOs Consider Accessibility When Working On Websites

Ruth Everett asked on Twitter if SEOs consider accessibility when doing SEO on a web site. The question was worded "Hey SEO friends, a quick q, is website accessibility something you consider when working on a sites SEO?" The poll results show that the vast majority of SEOs do, on some level, consider accessibility when doing SEO work on a site.

The poll, which was posted on Twitter and retweeted a ton, resulted in 1,368 votes. The results showed that 82% of SEOs said they sometimes or always consider accessibility when doing SEO. Over 58% said they always consider accessibility when doing SEO, while 24% said they sometimes consider accessibility when doing SEO. Only 13% said they do not really consider accessibility when doing SEO.

Here are the results:

Hey SEO friends, a quick q, is website accessibility something you consider when working on a sites SEO? — Ruth⁷ (@rvtheverett) August 10, 2020

Does this surprise you or not?

