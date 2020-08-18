Google Local Panel Displays Awkward Positioned Map

Aug 18, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Last week a few folks noticed an awkward positioned map box in the local knowledge panel section in Google Search. Well, it is still there, several days later.

Here is a screen shot and yes, I can replicate this myself:

Again, a few folks noticed this last week:

I do not like it, do you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads Performance Planner Added Shared Budgets, Shared Access & Conversion Delays
 
blog comments powered by Disqus