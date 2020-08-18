Google Local Panel Displays Awkward Positioned Map

Last week a few folks noticed an awkward positioned map box in the local knowledge panel section in Google Search. Well, it is still there, several days later.

Here is a screen shot and yes, I can replicate this myself:

Again, a few folks noticed this last week:

@mblumenthal @JoyanneHawkins @rustybrick First time seeing map in the KP under Popular Times (map also appears at the top like it usually does). This is for Bahama Breeze in Sanford, FL. Is this new? pic.twitter.com/Xh46P5QkXD — Thibault Adda (@thibaultadda) August 13, 2020

Yeah this is what I surfaced earlier pic.twitter.com/IqsfLCsLqk — Krystal Taing (@krystal_taing) August 13, 2020

I do not like it, do you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.