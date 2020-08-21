Daily Search Forum Recap: August 21, 2020

Aug 21, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Another Google Search Ranking Glitch, Search Console Insights & Google Headers With Images
    It was another exciting week in the search world, with this past Saturday kicking off yet another Google search ranking or indexing bug. John Mueller from Google would not give me more details on this issue...
  • Google On August 15th Search Issue: Sometimes We Don't Have A Lot Details To Share
    Earlier this week, on the August 18th webmaster office hours with John Mueller, I asked John for more details on first the Google indexing failure on August 10th and then if he can share any details on what happened last Saturday, August 15th. The short answer is that no, he cannot share anything more about either of those topics.
  • Squarespace Gets Embedded Search Console Reports
    Squarespace, the web site builder tool, now can show data from Google Search Console within its portal. Google announced on Twitter "If you're a Squarespace user, you can now see how people found each of your pages in Search."
  • Google Uses These Signals For Canonicalization
    Canonicalization is when Google tries to combine any URLs together as one when it thinks there might be duplicate URLs. How Google does that can depend on a lot of different signals. John Mueller of Google listed some of the signals Google uses for canonicalization.
  • Google: Sometimes Swapping 404 URLs Out To Get Indexed Faster May Help
    Google's John Mueller said that sometimes "swapping out the URL can certainly help" when that URL has been 404ed or noindexed for a while. He said "sometimes our systems are so used to a URL not "working" (noindex, 404, etc) that it can take a bit of time to get back."
  • Poll: Most SEOs Consider Accessibility When Working On Websites
    Ruth Everett asked on Twitter if SEOs consider accessibility when doing SEO on a web site. The question was worded "Hey SEO friends, a quick q, is website accessibility something you consider when working on a sites SEO?" The vast majority of SEOs do, on some level, consider accessibility when doing SEO work on a site.
  • Google Partner Soccer Jersey
    We've seen this jersey before, but on a dog, not a human. Here are the Google Partners soccer jerseys Google gave out as swag to some agencies back in 2018. Yes, I am fetching some of the old photos

