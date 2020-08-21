Daily Search Forum Recap: August 21, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Another Google Search Ranking Glitch, Search Console Insights & Google Headers With Images
It was another exciting week in the search world, with this past Saturday kicking off yet another Google search ranking or indexing bug. John Mueller from Google would not give me more details on this issue...
- Google On August 15th Search Issue: Sometimes We Don't Have A Lot Details To Share
Earlier this week, on the August 18th webmaster office hours with John Mueller, I asked John for more details on first the Google indexing failure on August 10th and then if he can share any details on what happened last Saturday, August 15th. The short answer is that no, he cannot share anything more about either of those topics.
- Squarespace Gets Embedded Search Console Reports
Squarespace, the web site builder tool, now can show data from Google Search Console within its portal. Google announced on Twitter "If you're a Squarespace user, you can now see how people found each of your pages in Search."
- Google Uses These Signals For Canonicalization
Canonicalization is when Google tries to combine any URLs together as one when it thinks there might be duplicate URLs. How Google does that can depend on a lot of different signals. John Mueller of Google listed some of the signals Google uses for canonicalization.
- Google: Sometimes Swapping 404 URLs Out To Get Indexed Faster May Help
Google's John Mueller said that sometimes "swapping out the URL can certainly help" when that URL has been 404ed or noindexed for a while. He said "sometimes our systems are so used to a URL not "working" (noindex, 404, etc) that it can take a bit of time to get back."
- Poll: Most SEOs Consider Accessibility When Working On Websites
Ruth Everett asked on Twitter if SEOs consider accessibility when doing SEO on a web site. The question was worded "Hey SEO friends, a quick q, is website accessibility something you consider when working on a sites SEO?" The vast majority of SEOs do, on some level, consider accessibility when doing SEO work on a site.
- Google Partner Soccer Jersey
We've seen this jersey before, but on a dog, not a human. Here are the Google Partners soccer jerseys Google gave out as swag to some agencies back in 2018. Yes, I am fetching some of the old photos
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- My SEO rule of thumb #1: LESS IS MORE. Less URLs is better than plenty of URLs https://t.co/9kZrBJYmJJ Less schema per page is preferable to plenty. Do not have recipe schema to a baker job description., Fabrice Canel on Twitter
- Those are different ways of looking at it - one is based on things that users have seen (CrUX, RUM), the other is a lab test. Our docs have a lot of info on this difference, it's good to understand it. Sp, John Mueller on Twitter
- I am updating a presentation and would love your input. There are some industries that many SEOs prefer to avoid. Would you care to chime in and let me know which of the following you like to stay away from? Bonus if you reply an, Yosef Silver on Twitter
- Google’s Martin Spitt tweets that meta descriptions help Google understand what your content is about. This seems to contradict the many times that Google has said meta descriptions are a ranking fa, Mark Traphagen on Twitter
- How would you create a sitemap for a website that has like over million pages? : bigseo, Reddit
- I'd try to think of how *you* would search for the post and make sure you have those angles covered in your text., John Mueller on Twitter
- New super easy to use filters on Google Data Studio! I added some screenshots 😀 #ppcchat @googleanalytics https://t.co/lDRciKwwus, Andrea Cruz on Twitter
- No, I can't think of any reason why that would be harder there., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google to launch ‘enhanced news storytelling’ project with licensed content
- Power SEO Friendly Markup With HTML5, CSS3, And Javascript
- Bing uses user engagement metrics for ranking websites in search
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- A guide to Cookie Consent with Tag Management Systems, Builtvisible
Industry & Business
- Google just bought a $40 million office-development site near Seattle, Business Insider
- Google teams up with news publishers on a new product, Google Blog
- Why did Google go nuclear over news?, AFR
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Create Content That Adds Unique Value, Botify
- Link Building Myths Busted: 5 Common Misconceptions About Backlinks, Koozai
Local & Maps
- Android 11 will offer wireless Android Auto features on most phones, Engadget
- Mapping wildfires with the power of satellite data, Google Blog
- Report: Apple quietly acquired Israel’s Camerai, formerly Tipit, a specialist in AR and camera tech, TechCrunch
Mobile & Voice
- Boost your bass and share your sounds, with Pixel Buds, Google Blog
- New Google Assistant settings start rolling out on Android, 9to5Google
SEO
- SEO for Single Page Applications, Location3 Media
- Client-Side vs. Server-Side Rendering: Which Is Better for SEO?, Botify
- Let's Make Money: 4 Tactics for Agencies Looking to Succeed – Best of Whiteboard Friday, Moz
PPC
- Setting up Dynamic Search Ads Campaigns, Metric Theory
- Update to Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) (August 2020), Google Advertising Policies Help