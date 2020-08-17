Google: Header Tags Are Not Magical Pixie Dust That Make Your Site Rank Better

Over the weekend there has been a lot of chatter about headers and their importance for ranking in Google search. It may have been that what John Mueller said in a recent video hangout was taken a bit out of context (trust me, I know, I have done this too). John Mueller of Google clarified on Twitter afterwards on header tags "they're useful for understanding the context of content (text & images), but they're not magical pixie dust that will make your site rank better."

Here is that tweet:

They're useful for understanding the context of content (text & images), but they're not magical pixie dust that will make your site rank better. Think more relevant users rather than just more users. Better conversions through better targeting. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 15, 2020

Now, headers are likely important on some level but John and Googlers have bene downplaying their importance for years.

He goes on to explain "semantically, having a heading for a piece of content is a pretty useful signal."

Semantically, having a heading for a piece of content is a pretty useful signal. It's not quite the same as two pieces of content (a span before a div, for example, even if the span is styled more prominently). — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 15, 2020

But the SEO Twitterverse had some fun with it:

If people only did things because they're considered ranking factors, all websites would have great content. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 15, 2020

On the one hand, some people listen to every word and are quick to take things out of context. On the other hand, some people hold on to long-outdated myths for a decade+. I hope it's not the same people :-). Luckily, the number of savvy & learn-willing SEOs is also growing! — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 15, 2020

Gary even got into it:

i should really stop trolling on Twitter 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) August 15, 2020

And the community:

Advance SEO Tips 2021



You’re welcome.— Suganthan Mohanadasan (@Suganthanmn) August 15, 2020

That's hit & miss. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 15, 2020

In any event, just don't think header tags/attributes are that critical to your rankings. I suspect they are on everyone's SEO audit checklist but I doubt it will make or break your rankings in Google search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.