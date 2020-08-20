Google To Provide Virtual Webmaster Conference After Unconference Sells Out

As you may remember, Google last week launched a virtual webmaster "unconference" and that ended up selling out within a few hours after launching. Well, SEOs were not too happy so Google decided to hold a real virtual webmaster conference later this year, that I guess would have no seating limits.

The reason it sold out so quickly is that the unconference is not Google presentations but rather dialog between Googlers and the audience. You cannot have 1,000 people in each session, it just would not work. Google is hoping to have around 20 people per session.

So to fit more people, I would assume, unlimited people, you would need to have a more formal webinar format. And it seems Google is doing that.

Google announced on Twitter it will be holding a "virtual Webmaster Conference event for y'all later this year." Google added "We're still working on the details, but we'll let you know more once we're ready!"

👂We heard you! 👂

We know many of you are missing the Webmaster Conference events and we've got good news:

💫 There will be a virtual Webmaster Conference event for y'all later this year. 💫

We're still working on the details, but we'll let you know more once we're ready! — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) August 19, 2020

Martin Splitt from Google added "for those of you who were unhappy about the filled-up UNconference - there's more to come! We're on it."

So this might be pretty good as well, looking forward to it.

