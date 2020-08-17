Google: We Do Not Want Machine Translated Content In The Index

There has been a ton of chatter in the SEO industry around GPT-3, Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3, an autoregressive language model that uses deep learning to produce human-like text and its use for translating content that Google might want to consume. Google does not want to consume it, Google does not want you to use GPT-3 to translate your content and be fed it for indexing.

Gary Illyes from Google said on Twitter "Why don't we want machine translated content in the index. "All boiled together After boiling, the sugar dissolves can be used. Do not let boil for long Coconut milk will be children." Basically we don't want coconut milk to become children. Essentially."

Here is the tweet:

Why don't we want machine translated content in the index:



"All boiled together After boiling, the sugar dissolves can be used. Do not let boil for long Coconut milk will be children"



Basically we don't want coconut milk to become children. Essentially. pic.twitter.com/CMeAP2XfD2 — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) August 15, 2020

For a decade plus, Google has said using automated translation can be spam and don't do it. But more recently, Google said it probably won't lead to a manual action.

The issue with any machine translated technology is that it isn't that good, even the best, is not good. Gary Illyes posted this:

fwiw gpt-3 underperforms compared to current translation models, it was just not designed for that. and even for (short) text generation, while it's really really impressive, the majority of its output is gibberish (60-70%, cf. Sam) — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) August 15, 2020

So for now, keep using humans for your human read translated content.

Gary added that if you do use machine translated tools, make sure to have a human review it and adjust it:

i should've mentioned that curated (human reviewed) is fine — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) August 17, 2020

