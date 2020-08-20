Microsoft Advertising Editor Version 11.28 Available

Microsoft has released version 11.28 of the Microsoft Advertising Editor yesterday. The new features and upgrades include associate audiences with campaigns, use recommendations to enhance your campaigns, advanced search and filtering and more.

Here is the shorter version of the changelog:

Associate audiences with campaigns : You can now use Microsoft Advertising Editor to associate existing audiences with both ad groups and campaigns.

Use recommendations to enhance your campaigns : Recommendations are AI-driven suggestions with one goal in mind: Help improve your campaign performance. Recommendations help you get the most out of your budget by improving bids, keywords, and ads, which can increase the overall efficiency of your campaigns. They can also propose features you may not be taking advantage of as well as help you optimize existing ones.

Advanced search and filtering : Microsoft Advertising Editor combined both simple and advanced search into a unified search box directly under the toolbar. Here, you can search an account for items that match the criteria that you specify. Filter suggestions will also automatically appear in a drop-down menu, based on what you're typing.

New look and feel: Microsoft updated Microsoft Advertising Editor's visual experience to help you stay organized and on top of your accounts. Aside from looks, Microsoft updated the names of sections. Be sure to reacquaint yourself with their placement and descriptions.

Here are some screen shots, first of the Recommendations in the Editor window (in yellow strip).

Here is one of the campaign audience set up screen:

More details on this upgrade can be found over here.

