Google Uses These Signals For Canonicalization

Canonicalization is when Google tries to combine any URLs together as one when it thinks there might be duplicate URLs. How Google does that can depend on a lot of different signals. John Mueller of Google listed some of the signals Google uses for canonicalization.

John posted on Twitter the following list of signals Google uses for canonicalization:

  • Redirects
  • Internal
  • External links
  • Sitemaps
  • hreflang
  • Canonicals tags
  • cleaner URLs or shorter URLs
  • and more...

