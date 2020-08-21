Google Uses These Signals For Canonicalization

Canonicalization is when Google tries to combine any URLs together as one when it thinks there might be duplicate URLs. How Google does that can depend on a lot of different signals. John Mueller of Google listed some of the signals Google uses for canonicalization.
John posted on Twitter the following list of signals Google uses for canonicalization:
- Redirects
- Internal
- External links
- Sitemaps
- hreflang
- Canonicals tags
- cleaner URLs or shorter URLs
- and more...
Here is John's tweet:
Redirects are a signal for canonicalization, but they're not the only one. Internal, external links, sitemaps, hreflang, canonicals, cleaner URLs, etc -- all play a role. Make everything align, give it time to settle, and leave cookies & almond-milk for Googlebot.— 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 31, 2020
Anything missing?
Forum discussion at Twitter.