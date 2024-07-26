This week, we covered yet again more Google Search ranking volatility. Microsoft is testing its new Bing generative search experience. Reddit blocked Bing and other search engines that won’t pay for its content. Google is not going to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome. Google will test ads in AI Overviews soon. Google tests link icons citations in the AI Overviews. Google is testing a save button for AI Overviews. Google has AI Overviews for video descriptions. Google added links to Gemini responses. OpenAI launched SearchGPT, its own AI search tool. Google knowledge panels are using AI-generated images. Google is testing larger sitenames and favicon. Google’s John Mueller said don’t use LLMs for SEO advice. Appel Maps launched its web version in beta. Google Local Service ads has a new budgeting option. Google Ads has a new sitelinks interface. Google Ads Editor version 2.7 is out. Microsoft Advertising has new brand lists for Performance Max campaigns. Google reported earnings, showing ad revenue up 11%, with huge profits and earnings. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

