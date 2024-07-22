Google Knowledge Panels Using AI-Generated Images

Google is showing AI-generated images in some of the knowledge panels they show in Google Search. Google is not creating these images; they come from images on third-party sites. And honestly, I kind of like it, at least in some cases.

If you search for [Beethoven] on Google Search, you might get an AI-generated image of Beethoven showing up in the knowledge panel. Jess Joyce posted an example of this on X and this is also on Reddit.

Here is that screenshot:

Google Knowledge Panel Beethoven

Technically, Google is just sourcing this image from lvbeethoven.com and it is a pretty cool image - so I am all for it.

This is not new, Juan González Villa spotted something similar in March:

That image no longer shows in the knowledge panel on Google Search.

I guess it depends on the knowledge panel and if an AI-image would be inappropriate versus something fun and useful?

Forum discussion at X and Reddit.

 

