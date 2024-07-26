Daily Search Forum Recap: July 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Gemini added related content and verification links. OpenAI launched its search engine called SearchGPT. Google says don't use LLMs for SEO advice. Google has a related image carousel below the image box. Google local has this book online button that leads to call business. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Volatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads & SearchGPT
This week, we covered yet again more Google Search ranking volatility. Microsoft is testing its new Bing generative search experience. Reddit blocked Bing and other search engines that won't pay for its content...
-
Google Gemini Adds Related Content & Verification Links
Google pushed out a large update to Gemini (formerly known as Bard) and this update includes more links to both related content and also links to verify the content that Gemini is responding with.
-
SearchGPT - OpenAI's AI Search Tool
OpenAI has announced SearchGPT, its AI search tool that looks and feels a lot like ChatGPT but gives you more sources and answers through links. OpenAI wrote, "We're testing SearchGPT, a temporary prototype of new AI search features that give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources."
-
Google's John Mueller: Don't Use LLMs For SEO Advice
Google's John Mueller said on LinkedIn he does not recommend you use LLMs (AI tools) for SEO advice. He wrote, "please don't use LLMs for SEO advice." "They learn from all the bad SEO information out there," he added.
-
Google Search With Related Images Carousel Below Image Box
Google is testing showing a related images carousel right below an images box in the mobile search results. As you scroll through the search results, you are presented with an images box and if that is not enough for you, Google Search shows you a related images carousel right below that.
-
Google Local Book Online CTA For Call Business
Google seems to be testing a new option for the Book Online call to action option that does not use an online booking service but rather lets you call the business directly. The button says "call business" and then will dial the business from your mobile phone.
-
Google Chrome Dinosaur Game Crochet
Here is the Google Chrome dinosaur game in some sort of crochet art, or tapestry art. I found this on Instagram and this was the person's first crochet or tapestry, not sure the difference.
