Google Ads has a new sitelinks interface, and functionality, for Performance Max campaigns. The new recommended sitelinks features are rolling out, plus there is a new numbered layout for the sitelinks.

Thomas Eccel posted on X, "Pmax "recommended" Sitelinks + numbers layout now launched."

Here is the screenshot he posted:

I am not sure I have much more to add to this, outside of that if you see this change, you are not alone.

