Google Gemini Adds Related Content & Verification Links

Google Gemini Robot

Google pushed out a large update to Gemini (formerly known as Bard) and this update includes more links to both related content and also links to verify the content that Gemini is responding with.

Google said this is to continue its "work to reduce hallucinations and making it easier to explore websites that help you learn more." Google said this will work for English language prompts in certain countries, but based on my testing, I rarely see it.

You can access this additional information on topics directly within Gemini’s responses by clicking on the chip at the end of a paragraph to see websites where you can dive deeper on a certain topic.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Gemini Related Content Links

Google added, "This builds on our work to combat hallucinations. In addition to related content links, Gemini’s double-check feature verifies responses by using Google Search to highlight which statements are corroborated or contradicted on the web. For information that is contradicted, you can easily dive deeper to verify the information yourself."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Gemini Related Content Links

As a reminder, over a year ago, Google Gemini had link citations added to the responses, only to remove most of them a year later.

Also, with this upgrade, Google upgraded to 1.5 Flash to Gemini in more than 40 languages and over 230 countries and territories, and expanded Gemini for Teens and mobile app experiences.

Forum discussion at X.

 

